Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $134,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

