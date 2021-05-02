Raymond James Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $140.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,680,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

