Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Meredith has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.26.

MDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

