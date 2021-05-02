Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.45

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.447 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has decreased its dividend by 86.1% over the last three years.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.89. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

