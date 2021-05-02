Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.