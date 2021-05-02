Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $269,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.