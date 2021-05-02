Benin Management CORP Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 147.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 248.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $470.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

