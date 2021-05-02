Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $211.43 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,092,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $211,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 154,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TFI opened at $51.99 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.