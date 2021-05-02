Benin Management CORP Acquires 2,019 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

