Benin Management CORP Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.8% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $372.09 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.06. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

