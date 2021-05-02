Eastern Bank Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 1.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.