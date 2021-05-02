Fundamentun LLC Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,464.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

