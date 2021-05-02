26,526 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.11. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $132.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

