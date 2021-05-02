Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

