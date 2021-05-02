AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.