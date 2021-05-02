AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.03.

Shares of MCD opened at $236.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $236.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.