McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $259.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $259.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $236.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.