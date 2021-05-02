Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

