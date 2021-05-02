DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $20.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after buying an additional 194,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $45.86.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

