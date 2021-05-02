xDai Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.69 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. xDai has a total market cap of $96.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xDai has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One xDai coin can now be purchased for $18.46 or 0.00032501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00281867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.91 or 0.01128362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00743991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,846.34 or 1.00082101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xDai Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,364,725 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,796 coins. The official message board for xDai is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

