Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 9,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of FITB opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,236 shares of company stock worth $5,169,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after acquiring an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $217,028,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

