Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 9,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of FITB opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $40.96.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,236 shares of company stock worth $5,169,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after acquiring an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $217,028,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.