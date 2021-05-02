Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKNHF opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

