State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $43,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $189.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,879,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

