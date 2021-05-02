OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $187.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.10. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

