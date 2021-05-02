Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Phore has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $9.32 million and $23,111.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015680 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018693 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.56 or 0.01124950 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,907,344 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

