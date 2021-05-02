CommerceBlock One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,043.00 (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. CommerceBlock has a market cap of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CommerceBlock has traded 124.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00069561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00071851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.44 or 0.00868745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.89 or 0.08682948 BTC.

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CommerceBlock (CBT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommerceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

