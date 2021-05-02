Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.00-24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.31. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 20.000-24.000 EPS.

Shares of LH opened at $265.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $153.72 and a one year high of $269.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.31.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

