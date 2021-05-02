LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.90 million.

Several research firms have commented on TREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.30.

TREE stock opened at $206.49 on Friday. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $193.27 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

