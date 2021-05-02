Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 353,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $4,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. Analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STN. CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

