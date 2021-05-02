The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.790-6.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.The Hershey also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.79-6.92 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.79.

The Hershey stock opened at $164.30 on Friday. The Hershey has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $165.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

