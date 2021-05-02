United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $807,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,508,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $306.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.