United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $230.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day moving average is $255.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $624.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

