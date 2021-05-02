OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,684,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,013.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,372,000 after acquiring an additional 287,904 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.31. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

