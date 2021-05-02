Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.06.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Hologic by 23.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

