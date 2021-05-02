Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $392.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.