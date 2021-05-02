Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $32.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $31.50 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teck Resources has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,040,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,685,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 596,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.