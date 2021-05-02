Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

JNPR stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

