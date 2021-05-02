TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.21. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

