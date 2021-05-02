Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $132.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 154,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 67,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

