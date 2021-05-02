Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.34 billion-$26.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.67 billion.

NOK opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

