Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.13.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.