Robert W. Baird Boosts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $100.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.75.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,208,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.