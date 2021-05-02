Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE TNL opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.30. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

