JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of JELD opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of research firms have commented on JELD. Barclays decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

