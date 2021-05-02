Morgan Stanley Raises The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,530.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,395.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,238.36.

SAM stock opened at $1,216.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,191.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,045.48. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $452.45 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

