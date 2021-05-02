Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $152.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.33.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS opened at $160.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $164.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 292,388 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,897,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,362,000 after buying an additional 73,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,812,000 after buying an additional 48,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,569,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.