Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.76 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.