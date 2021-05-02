Belvedere Trading LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises about 0.2% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $52.25 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

