Belvedere Trading LLC Takes $627,000 Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LendingClub by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in LendingClub by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares in the company, valued at $951,359.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LC. Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

LC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

