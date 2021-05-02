Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.07% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPOD. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

